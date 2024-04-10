CBIT in pact with byteXL

CBIT principal Prof CV Narasimhulu is aimed at training students in modern technologies as per industry requirements besides ensuring future ready graduates who can aspire for quality placements.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 11:59 PM

Hyderabad: byteXL, a ed-tech platform for engineering education and IT skilling, has entered a MoU with Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (byteXL) to upskill students in relevant and current technologies.

The MoU signed by byteXL Co-Founder Charan Tadepalli and CBIT principal Prof CV Narasimhulu is aimed at training students in modern technologies as per industry requirements besides ensuring future ready graduates who can aspire for quality placements.

Also Read University College of Engineering bagged the highest Research Project

“We embarked on this transformative journey with CBIT. We are driven by our commitment to empower the next generation of engineers with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s dynamic IT landscape,” Charan said.