CBIT enters into MoU with Institute of Management and Foreign Studies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:24 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Management and Foreign Studies (IMFS) to provide guidance and assistance to students in their careers, especially those wanting to study in universities abroad.

The MoU will help CBIT offer its students access to industry by way of interaction with experts, academics from reputed foreign universities and also in their preparation for study abroad.

CBIT principal Prof. P Ravinder Reddy said the MoU would help the CBIT students pursue their higher studies in the best universities overseas and also CBIT to have faculty exchange programmes with foreign universities.

IMFS Director Vemulapati Ajaya Kumar said founded 25 years ago by CEO KP Singh, the IMFS has grown to establish more than 12 centers across six cities and helped more than 55,000 students achieve their dream of studying in some of the best universities across the globe.

Prof. Umakanth Chowdary and Dr. NLN Reddy, and staff were present on the occasion.