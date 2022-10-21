Here’s the list of engineering colleges in Telangana collecting over 1 lakh fee

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: The undergraduate engineering education has gotten dearer in the State. The government which notified the fee for BE/BTech courses in the private unaided engineering colleges has fixed Rs 1.60 lakh per annum as the highest fee, while the minimum fee per annum was pegged at Rs 45,000 per annum.

This new structure notified by the government based on recommendations of the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) will be applicable for the three-year block period starting this academic year i.e., 2022-23.

Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT), Gandipet, got the highest fee i.e., Rs 1.60 lakh per annum. Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Gandipet, which had received the highest fee of Rs 1.34 lakh per annum in 2019-20, now has a fee of Rs 1.40 lakh per annum.

Of the total private engineering colleges, 40 colleges got a fee fixation of Rs 1 lakh per annum or above and nine have received a minimum fee of Rs 45,000 per annum.

Here is the list of engineering colleges in Telangana collecting one lakh or more: