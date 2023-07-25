Khammam: Grand graduation day celebrations at SBIT

District Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi took part in the event along with the college chairman Gundala Krishna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Khammam: The graduation day of the year 2019-2023 was celebrated in grand manner at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) here on Tuesday.

District Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi took part in the event along with the college chairman Gundala Krishna, secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri.

The college principal Dr. G. Rajkumar, vice principal Gandham Srinivasa Rao, academic directors, Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, G Praveen Kumar, Dr. G Subhash Chander, Dr. J Ravindra Babu and HODs of various departments were present.