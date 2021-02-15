CCTVs help cops nail false claims

In two cases, footage from cameras helped police conclude that statements given by the ‘victims’ were intended to mislead investigators.

Hyderabad: The network of surveillance cameras that covers almost every nook and corner of the city and suburbs are not only giving vital clues to the police in many sensational cases but also helping them in rechecking some false and concocted claims.

In the two cases that were reported in Ameenpur and Keesara police stations in Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates respectively, the police almost arrested persons who were falsely implicated in the cases they were not related at all. Incidentally, both the cases had innocents facing charges levelled by girls who made the accusations in a bid to hide their true motive of not returning home in time.

In order to re-confirm whether the charges were correct, the police first examined the footage collected from surveillance cameras installed near the spot apart from verifying Call Data Record (CDR) details and relied on technical evidence. This enabled the police conclude that the statements given by the girls in these two cases were false.

On Saturday, four auto-rickshaw drivers walked free from the Keesara police station after their fate hung in balance for two days following accusations made by a 19-year-old girl that they kidnapped and gang-raped her.

Investigations revealed that the girl reportedly had an argument with her family and wanted to leave home. The auto driver almost went to jail along with his friends, branded as rapists, because he allegedly had an argument with her a few days ago overpayment after she travelled in his vehicle.

However, a detailed probe and technical evidence proved that the incident did not occur. After recording the girl’s statement, the police started examining the footage. “When we verified the footage and examined CDR details, we found discrepancies in the girl’s statement. On being grilled, she confessed the truth,” an official said.

In January 2020, the surveillance cameras installed at two homes in Ameenpur helped the police in getting much needed clues to prove the rape accusations made by a girl was false. The cameras captured images of the girl going out on a bike towards Miyapur. With this evidence, the police questioned her and she confessed to having actually gone for a movie with friends and concocted the rape story to mislead the family members.

A senior official pointed out that investigators need to be careful and cross-check the accusations made before punishing innocent people. At the same time, she said, people should not try to take the police for granted and attempt to mislead them.

