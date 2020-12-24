Celebrate Christmas following Covid-19 norms: Khammam Collector

The Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamalraj and the District Collector RV Karnan have distributed 250 rice bags and the clothes to as many as 250 persons at a programme in Khammam on Thursday.

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Khammam: New clothes and food grains were distributed to poor Christians and pastors under the aegis of Gospel for Tribals Social Service Society marking the Christmas celebrations. The Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamalraj and the District Collector RV Karnan have distributed 250 rice bags and the clothes to as many as 250 persons at a programme in Khammam on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the society office bearers for their charitable act. He asked the Christians in the district to celebrate the festival by strictly following the Covid-19 norms. Bishop Jacob, the community members Elizabeth, Ernest Paul, Peter, corporator Pagadala Nagaraju, Bonakal ZPTC Modugu Sudhir Babu, former MPTC Banoth Konda and others were present.

In a similar programme at Annam Foundation premises ‘Annadanam’ was conducted by Palla John Ramulu Trust chairman Palla Rajashekar on Thursday as a Christmas charity act. Nearly 300 inmates of the orphanage run by the foundation were offered food.

The foundation chairman Annam Srinivas Rao thanked the trust office bearers for their kind act and recalled the services made by John Ramulu to the society. Pastor Y Vedaratnam, Palla Kishore, E Kishore, A Upender and others were present.

