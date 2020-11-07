Celebrating art in challenging times

Inaugurated by Minister Srinivas Goud, Phoenix showcases the work of 105 artists from across the country

By | Published: 6:50 pm

A six-day painting, sculpture and photography exhibition named Phoenix, kick-started in State Gallery of Art near Madhapur on Saturday. Minister of Prohibition and Excise, V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the exhibition by lighting the lamp. Phoenix is open for all from November 7 to 12.

The exhibition will showcase the artworks of 105 artists including Kantha Reddy, Agacharya, Madhu Kuruva, M.Raghu, Rithu Jain, Megha Singh and many more. The artists have come from different states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The exhibition is being organised by State Gallery of Art in support of artists in present pandemic situation. On the first day, art aficionados from the city were spotted checking out the beautiful artwork on display for the first time in many months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .