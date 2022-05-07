Celebrities attend special screening of Punjabi film ‘Maa’

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:30 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: Ahead of mother’s day, the Punjabi film ‘Maa,’ directed by Baljit Singh Deo , was released in theatres on Friday. The film stars Divya Dutta, Gippy Grewal, Rana Ranbir, and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles.

A special screening of the film was held at a suburban theatre in Mumbai on Friday night. Celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Rajit Kapur, Juhi Babbar, Chandan Prabhakar, Arjan Bajwa and Vikas Bhalla were seen at the screening.

Kapil Sharma said that the trailer of the film itself made him very emotional and he plans to watch the film once again with his mother. “I was feeling emotional all over the film and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CdPnbjnI-UI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

‘Maa’ is a story of a single mother and her two sons (one of them is adopted), who faces tough times and manages to raise her kids well. Divya Dutta plays the mother in the film.