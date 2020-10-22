Cell Bay opens its 56th store in Siddipet

The Minister expressed his happiness and appreciated Cellbay management for the company growth and offering best products and services while providing employment to many across the State

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: The hi-end 56th store of Cell Bay, the fastest growing multi-brand mobile retail chain, was unveiled at Siddipet by Finance Minister, T Harish Rao.

The Minister expressed his happiness and appreciated Cellbay management for the company growth and offering best products and services while providing employment to many across the State.

Cellbay MD, Soma Nagaraju said, “we always offers best prices, best experience and best after sales service to our customers.” He added that Cellbay is offering attractive inaugural offers like laptop bag, Bluetooth headsets, Cash Back Offers, EMI option on any Rs 3000/- and above purchases, 0% finance options, and attractive scratch n win gifts. He added, “Cellbay’s vision is to become the most trusted brand in multi brand mobile retail chain stores.”

Member of Parliament, K Prabhakar Reddy, Ravindar Reddy, SUDA Chairman, Raja Narsu Garu, Muncipal Chairman, Sampath Reddy, Town President and Komandla Srinivas Reddy also attended apart from Cellbay Director Venkatesh Nallacheru participated in the inaugural.

