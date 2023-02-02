Central funding to Telangana lowest among all States under Jal Jeevan Mission

The State received only Rs 188.23 crore from the union government to provide tap water connections under the scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana received only Rs 188.23 crore from the union government to provide tap water connections under the latter’s Jal Jeevan Mission. This is the lowest amount released to any State since launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019. Surprisingly, the Centre claimed to have allocated Rs 3,981.98 crore to Telangana under the scheme even as the State government has been repeatedly urging the union government for funds.

Along with Telangana, three other States and four union Territories have provided tap water to every rural household till date. However, Telangana was the only State to receive lowest funds under JJM which is inspired by the State’s own Mission Bhagiratha taken up with an estimated Rs 35,000 crore.

In a written reply to a question raised by MPs PV Midhun Reddy and Nihal Chand in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said said a total 11.06 crore out of 19.36 crore rural households have tap water supply where around 7.81 crore connections were provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission over last three years. The estimated outlay of the mission is Rs 3.60 lakh crore out of which the Central share is Rs 2.08 lakh crore, while the States are bearing the remaining amount.