Central team terms KLIS as an engineering marvel

The team has termed it as an engineering marvel as the Collector has detailed how they were lifting the water from 100 meters to mean sea level to 624 meters.

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Siddipet: The visiting Central team, which has examined the crop loss caused by the incessant rains in Siddipet district on Thursday, has delighted on seeing the Kondapochamma Sagar Project built as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) near Gajwel in Siddipet district. The team has termed it as an engineering marvel as the Collector has detailed how they were lifting the water from 100 meters to mean sea level to 624 meters.

Accompanied by Principal Secretary, Agriculture department, B Janardhan Reddy, the Central team headed by RB Kaul and Manoharan visited the Siddipet district. After visiting agriculture fields and damaged roads in various parts of the district, the Collector has requested the team to visit the Kondapochamma Sagar project.

As the Reddy has explained that the Telangana government is lifting the water to 524 meters height from Medigadda to Kondapochamma Sagar, the Central team appreciated the government. Saying that nine districts were going to benefit with the KLIS including Siddipet, he has informed them that the government is building five reservoirs in various parts of the Siddipet with an objective to provide irrigation water to each and every acre.

Explaining about the immediate benefits with the KLIS, the Collector said that the area under cultivation has increased considerably besides resolving the drinking water issues of these nine districts and also the State capital.

He has further informed them that the Telangana government is supplying free power round the clock to the farming sector, besides giving Rythu Bandu incentive. Reddy has elaborated various development and welfare schemes initiated by the Telangana government for the benefit of the people.



Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .