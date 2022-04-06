Centre asks Telangana to send requisitions for allocating IAS officers

Hyderabad: The Centre has asked the State governments to send requisitions for allocating IAS officers, said Minister of State in the Ministry Of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question posed by the TRS MPs Pasunoori Dayakar, Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta and G Ranjith Reddy that 44 IAS officer posts were lying vacant in Telangana as on January 1, 2020, and details of number of IAS officers allotted in 2020 and 2021 to Telangana.

The Minister said the filling of vacancies was a continuous process. The union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts Civil Services Examination (CSE) for filling vacancies on direct recruitment basis in IAS every year, he said, adding that to fill vacancies in promotion quota, selection committee meetings are held by UPSC with the State governments.

As many as 180 direct recruit officers were allocated to IAS on the basis of CSE-2020, of whom seven IAS officers were allocated to Telangana cadre. For CSE-2021, a total of 180 vacancies have been determined to be filled for IAS and the State governments/cadres have been requested to send requisitions for allocating IAS officers.

The government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through Civil Services Examination (CSE) till CSE-2021. Further, a Committee has been constituted to recommend the intake of direct recruit IAS officers every year through CSE from CSE-2022 to CSE-2030.

