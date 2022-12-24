Centre cheated people of Telangana: Mallu Ravi

TPCC senior vice president alleged that the Centre had promised RCF to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and now after eight years it says that there was no proposal in this regard.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the union Government’s decision to shelve the proposal to set up Railway Coach Factory (RCF) at Kazipet, the State Congress alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had cheated the people of Telangana and that it has to pay heavy price for it in future. union government on Friday announced in the Rajya Sabha that there were no plans to establish the Rail Coach Factory at Kazipet.

In a press statement here on Saturday, TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi alleged that the Centre had promised Railway Coach Factory to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and now after eight years it says that there was no proposal in this regard. “This is nothing but violation of Telangana’s right.,” he fumed.

The union government’s alleged reneging of the promises made to people of Telangana, would not be taken lightly and Congress would fight for the rights of the people of Telangana, he asserted. He said though Congress fulfilled the dreams of the people of Telangana by creating a new State, the BJP led government at the Centre was not honouring promises made to it.