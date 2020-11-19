Centre choking PSUs to death, says Harish Rao

BJP, which had promised one crore jobs every year after coming to power, was implementing a disinvestment plan privatising several public sector giants, said Finance Minister

Hyderabad: Making it clear that the TRS party will be seeking votes based on welfare and development activities undertaken by the government in the GHMC area, Finance Minister T Harish Rao criticised the Narendra Modi government for intentionally choking several public sector units to death.

Addressing party cadre at Patancheru here on Thursday, he said the BJP, which had promised one crore jobs every year after coming to power, was implementing a disinvestment plan privatising several public sector giants such as BSNL, Indian Railways, BHEL, BPCL and ONGC.

“While the actions of Modi government have dragged the BHEL here in Ramachandrapuram to the verge of bankruptcy, the TRS government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao saved the public sector company by handing over Rs 30,000 crore Yadadri power project works and also 148 MW capacity pumps for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme,” he said.

He also attributed the diminishing GDP rate to the spurt in unemployment in the country under Prime Minister Modi. “The more than 8 per cent GDP when he took over as Prime Minister has been pushed down to minus 24 per cent impacting the job market adversely,” he pointed out.

He called upon party cadre to explain all these issues to the voters. He also welcomed several leaders from other parties who joined the TRS in his presence. Party MLA Kranthi Kiran and MLC Bhupal Reddy were also present at the meeting.

