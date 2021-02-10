Centre cleared 87 proposals for OBCs categorisation

The proposal of one caste from the State has been referred to National Commission for Backward Classes for advice.

Hyderabad: The Centre stated that Telangana has sent 88 proposals for categorisation of OBCs and one proposal for SCs, following which around 87 castes from the State were included in the Central lists of OBCs issued in 2016. The proposal of one caste from the State has been referred to National Commission for Backward Classes for advice.

Responding to a question raised by Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said the proposal of Are Katika and Katika community of Telangana State was processed as per laid down procedure.

As the office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI) did not support the same even on a second reference, accordingly the same has been rejected by the Centre.

Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government sent 11 proposals for categorisation of OBCs and one proposal for SCs of which 11 castes/sub-castes/ synonyms, have been included in the Central lists of OBCs. The proposal of Beda (Budaga) Jangam community of Andhra Pradesh for inclusion in the list of SCs, has been referred back to the State government with a request to submit a complete proposal along with ethnographic details.

