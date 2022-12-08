Centre has no pharma specific skill development programme

This was disclosed by union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar in Rajya Sabha in reply to a question by TRS MP B Parthasaradhi Reddy on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana contributes nearly one-third to India’s production and one-fifth to its exports in the pharma sector but the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship does not have any specific pharma sector related skill development programme for youth in the State.

The union government however said training was being provided in the life sciences sector, including pharma under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) as per the industry requirements.

The union Minister of State further said under PMKVY, there was no provision of sector specific disbursements of funds.

The Ministry disburses the funds to implementing agencies, namely, National Skill Development Corporation for Central component and State Government / State Skill Development Mission for State component for implementation of PMKVY scheme across various sectors including Life Sciences sector, he said.

Interestingly, while the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh had utilized Rs 123.7 lakh funds under PMKVY during 2019-22 financial year, Telangana utilized Rs 94.5 lakh during the same period. Among other States, Bihar (Rs.209.1 lakh) and Jammu and Kashmir (Rs.198.2 lakh) had utilized under the scheme.