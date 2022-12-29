Centre neglecting pending railway projects in Telangana: MP Nama

The MP inspected ongoing escalator installation works, platforms and sanitation conditions at Khammam railway station on Thursday.

Khammam: The Centre was neglecting implementation of several railway projects proposed in Telangana, alleged BRS Lok Sabha party leader MP Nama Nageshwar Rao.

The MP inspected ongoing escalator installation works, platforms and sanitation conditions at Khammam railway station on Thursday. He expressed anger at the railway officials for the delay in executing development works and lack of facilities at the railway station.

On finding the fresh water supply kiosk closed at the station, the MP questioned the reasons for its closure and directed the officials to take immediate steps to ensure fresh water supply to the passengers.

Nageshwar Rao told railway officials to clean the drains at the station regularly, to develop greenery and to solve the other problems on a permanent basis. There were only eight CCTV cameras at the railway station and 60 more CCTV cameras have to be installed to prevent thefts.

A shed for parking auto rickshaws and a fresh water tap outside the station for drivers have to be provided. The proposed construction of Sarathi Nagar railway under bridge has to be taken up by solving the issues hindering its construction, he suggested.

Speaking to the media, the MP complained that a lot of development proposals related to railways were pending with the Centre. The BJP government at the Centre was discriminating against Telangana by not setting up a railway coach factory at Kazipet.

During the recent Parliament sessions the union Minister of Railways was requested to allocate funds for developing railway stations in Telangana and to develop Khammam railway station as a model station, he said.

Nageshwar Rao complained that the SCR officials, two years ago, were asked to install CCTV cameras and escalators at Khammam railway station but the works were not completed even after two years.