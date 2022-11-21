Centre of Excellence for Type 1 diabetes among children at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: A Centre of Excellence that will focus on raising treatment standards and ensure availability of insulin for children with Type 1 diabetes has been launched at Gandhi Hospital in collaboration with Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) on Monday.

The new facility will provide free treatment to children with Type 1 diabetes and take-up advocacy more effective and long-term access to insulin supplies. It will also provide support, education, and quality training to develop a pool of resource personnel for managing childhood diabetes. Additionally, it will aid in encouraging research and development (R&D) to encourage the generation of scientific publications and provide appropriate recommendations for the management of diabetes mellitus in Indian children, a press release said.

“Through the Centre of Excellence, children with Type 1 diabetes in Telangana will now have access to appropriate care and treatment. We also look forward to increasing the overall diabetes care coverage throughout Telangana in the future,” says Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Trustee, Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF).

Dr K. Ramesh Reddy, DME, said the new facility will bridge the gap in availability of treatment for diabetes and insulin for children. “We need to have a diabetes care ecosystem in Telangana and I am sure this collaboration will further our goal of bringing about change to manage diabetes,” he said.

Dr M Raja Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr D. Vijay Shekar Reddy, Head, Endocrinology and other senior doctors were present.