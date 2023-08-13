Centre should bring Social Welfare Act for private teachers: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Karimnagar: TS Planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar demanded that the Centre bring a Social Welfare Act for the welfare of teachers working in private educational institutions.

The new Act should be brought by utilizing the amount being collected under education cess.

Speaking at the TRSMA Aatmeeya Sammelanam in Gangadhara mandal on Sunday, Vinod Kumar said 53 percent of students were pursuing education in private educational institutions. So, like all other sectors, there should be a welfare act for teachers working in the private sector.

A huge amount of education cess has been piled up with the union government, he said, asking the Centre to take steps for the welfare of private teachers by utilizing that amount.