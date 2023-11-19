Centre should place SC categorisation bill in Parliament, says Harish Rao

The Finance Minister criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuring the MRPS to constitute a committee to study the issue of categorisation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:41 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

MRPS (TS) leaders are extending support to BRS in 2023 assembly elections by meeting Finacne Minister T Harish Rao in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the union government should place the SC categorisation bill in Parliament if it was committed to the issue of categorisation of scheduled castes in Telangana.

Talking to representatives of the Telangana Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) in Siddipet on Sunday, the Finance Minister criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuring the MRPS to constitute a committee to study the issue of categorisation. Stating that the BRS has been strongly supporting the categorisation of SCs in Telangana, he said the Telangana government had passed a resolution in the Assembly which needs to be placed in Parliament as well to enact it into a bill.

Telangana MRPS State president Vangala Srinivas, Gurrala Srinivas, Dappu Shiva, Rajendar and other leaders met Harish Rao in Siddipet on Sunday and extended their support to the BRS in the elections.

The Minister said Modi was talking about the categorisation because he wanted to gain in the Telangana elections. If he was really committed to the issue, the Centre would have placed the bill in the Parliament a long ago. Assuring the BRS’s support for categorisation, the Minister said the BRS would get it done because it would be playing a key role in national politics post the 2024 general elections.

Earlier, members of the Telangana Government Residential School Parents Association met Harish Rao in Siddipet and extended their support to the BRS in the coming elections. The parents said the government was offering excellent education by setting up residential institutes across the State. Thanking them for their support, the Minister said the BRS government would open 119 residential schools for economically weaker sections of students from upper castes. The Minister unveiled a CD of song made by Rahul Sipligunj during another programme in Siddipet on Sunday.