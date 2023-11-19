Officials urge citizens to report MCC violations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:51 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: : With the voter information slips being distributed across Hyderabad, the district election officials are further engaging citizens in the electoral process by urging them to report Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations on the c-Vigil app.

In this regard, multiple banners and posters have come up in the city in the last couple of days. Along with displaying the polling date, these banners have brief information about how one can complain on the app. In addition to that, it also informs the election helpline number 1950.

So far, a total of 571 cases are registered on the app out of which the percentage of cases found correct is around 77.21. Complainant details are kept confidential and issues are resolved within 100 minutes.

Voters empowered:

The integration of technology in the election process is not just making it easy but also empowering voters to make informed decisions.

Along with being able to report any violations like voter intimidation or distribution of money, liquor, or others on c-Vigil; any information that voters may require is readily available at their fingertips.

Detailed voter lists, affidavits of candidates, contact details of general and police observers, and all other relevant information are made public on the CEO Telangana website. Under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), authorities have also taken measures to spread awareness and increase the participation of voters in the electoral processes.

Furthermore, India Post which is entrusted with delivering the EPIC cards to voters, has come up with a QR code that will allow one to register delivery-related complaints online.