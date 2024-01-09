Centre trying to usurp States’ rights over education sector: SFI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 07:25 PM

Kothagudem: Students Federation of India (SFI) district secretary Burra Veerabhadram alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to gain complete control over the education sector by usurping the rights of the States over the education sector.

He complained that the government was conspiring to hand over public education to corporate powers while trying to spread the Hindutva ideology. He demanded the Centre to abolish the new education policy and to provide employment to unemployed youth.

In support of the above demands SFI was organising a ‘Chalo Parliament’ protest on January 12 along with 15 other secular student unions. The publicity posters of the protest were released here on Tuesday.

Veerabhadram noted that the aspirations and ideals of the new national education system looks good, but its implementation was not so easy. It was said that exams, syllabus and course rules would be simplified. However, it did not discuss how to simplify the course rules and how to prevent its abuse

He said that Indira Gandhi brought education, which was once unrelated to the Centre, under the purview of concurrent list. Now the Modi government is trying to create a new policy to take total control over the education sector undermining values of socialism and secularism.

SFI district assistant secretary Manda Nagakrishna, Kothagudem town president Ram Charan and others were present.