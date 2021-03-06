Centre’s privatisation spree against the interests of people: Harish Rao

He alleged that a separate Ministry was established in New Delhi to remove PSUs

By | Published: 8:54 pm 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: Launching a blistering attack on the Centre for privatising the public sector undertakings (PSUs), Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday slammed the NDA government for rendering injustice to thousands of employees with its privatisation policy.

“The BJP is attempting to sell stakes in PSUs and a conspiracy is being hatched to remove reservations,” he said while speaking at the graduates’ get-together organised in support of TRS MLC candidate S Vani Devi.

He alleged that a separate Ministry was established in New Delhi to remove PSUs. “Is it justified?” he asked, stating that it was unfortunate that the Central government has set up such a Ministry and the credit would go to the BJP.

“Elections are organised regularly but in democracy one should think that why we are taking part in the voting. Thus, everyone should think properly before voting,” Harish Rao said, advising graduates’ not to get influenced by the instigating statements of the BJP leaders.

He also asked them not believe in false promises of the BJP. It was the TRS government that brought reservations to SCs/STs. Women became market committee chairpersons in Telangana State, he said.

He alleged that an attempt was also being made to make amendments to the Constitution. Listing out various schemes introduced by the State government since 2014, Harish Rao said the works pertaining to the construction of the statue of Dr. Ambedkar were progressing at a brisk pace.

“We will soon start Budhavanam, Dalit Study Circle and separate Bhavans for SCs and STs,” he said. Keeping view the problems being faced by the girls from ST and ST communities, the TRS, after coming to power, established 30 ST women residential and 14 SC degree residential colleges.

Harish Rao said the State government has also established 268 gurukuls for the benefit of students. Stating that the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was according top priority to the education sector, as many as 1.46 lakh students were, presently, studying in SC residential schools across the State.

Harish Rao said Vani Devi was the only woman among the 93 candidates who are contesting the MLC election. “We request the women voters to support the candidature of Vani Devi,” he urged.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .