Century certain this time: KTR

Hyderabad: A century is on the cards for the TRS in the GHMC, with the party’s working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday asserting that they would win 100 seats this time, unlike the previous elections when a mere five votes led to the loss of the Jambagh division and the party ended up with 99 seats.

“Going by your support and enthusiasm, I am sure the TRS will score a century this time,” Rao said while addressing the crowd during his roadshow in the Kukatpally and Qutbullapur regions.

At Narsapur crossroads, he said Kukatpally MLA M Krishna Rao was in politics since 30 years and had urged many governments in the past for construction of a flyover but none responded. The TRS government was now constructing a flyover at a cost of Rs 400 crore and it would be completed by Sankranti, he said.

Pointing to the towering blocks of the Double Bedroom Housing Complex, Rama Rao said though it might resemble a private gated community, truth was that it was the Dignity housing complex constructed by the TRS government, with many more such structures to be inaugurated shortly.

Of the one lakh double bedroom houses being constructed across the GHMC limits, many were already handed over to the poor, he said.

Rama Rao also dared BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, to mention one developmental project taken up by the Central government in Hyderabad in the last six years.

“On the contrary, I can list out a 100 development works we have taken up here,” he said.

