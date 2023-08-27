CEO orders for verification of voters complaints in Hyderabad, Rangareddy

Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Sunday directed the District Election Officers (DEOs) of Hyderabad and Rangareddy to conduct a detailed verification of the complaints received about alleged discrepancies in the voters’s list in Bahadurpura, Goshamahal, Nampally and Serilingampalli Assembly constituencies. He instructed them to take corrective measures and submit detailed reports to him at the earliest.

The CEO conducted an elaborate review meeting in connection with complaints received in Bahadurpura, Goshamahal, Nampally and Serilingampally constituencies with the District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and enquiry officers. Several complaints of missing names, several names with same address or wrong address, were received by the CEO’s office.

Later, he conducted a video conference with DEOs, EROs, and AEROs to assess the progress of the ongoing second Special Summary Revision (SSR). During the conference, the officials received specific instructions to focus on enrolling voters in the 18-19 age group, particularly gender cohort of 18-19 age group. He also highlighted the importance of marking Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters in the electoral roll and ensuring the inclusion of transgenders and sex workers.

The officials were urged to adhere to diverse campaigning methods to engage the youth aged 18-19 and boost voter enrollment. They were tasked with enhancing overall voter participation and increasing voting percentages for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Vikas Raj called on DEOs to promptly address complaints forwarded by the CEO office and the Election Commission of India (ECI), apart from submitting factual and timely reports without any delay. To ensure efficient handling of election-related complaints, he instructed them to establish dedicated teams.

