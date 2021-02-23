Chacha from Baghpat is new meme star

By   |  Published: 23rd Feb 2021  5:08 pm
Source: Twitter

Recently eight men were arrested near Baraut area of Baghpat. And among the eight men was Chacha who have become the new star of social media and his cutouts are being morphed almost everywhere.

A chaat vendor in Uttar Pradesh, Harinder fondly known as Chacha, was involved in a street fight and videos show group of men attacking each other with sticks. The video footage of this incident is rolling on social media because of Chacha’s hairstyle.

According to the UP police, the street fight occurred between groups of chaat vendors. Chacha in an interview with ANI said his business is down from past few months because the other chaat vendor took away his customers.

