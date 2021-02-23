Chacha from Baghpat is new meme star

A chaat vendor in Uttar Pradesh, Harinder fondly known as Chacha, was involved in a street fight and videos show group of men attacking each other with sticks.

Recently eight men were arrested near Baraut area of Baghpat. And among the eight men was Chacha who have become the new star of social media and his cutouts are being morphed almost everywhere.

According to the UP police, the street fight occurred between groups of chaat vendors. Chacha in an interview with ANI said his business is down from past few months because the other chaat vendor took away his customers.

#WATCH Baghpat: Clash breaks out between two groups of ‘chaat’ shopkeepers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops, in Baraut. Police say, “Eight people arrested, action is being taken. There is no law & order situation there.” (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AYD6tEm0Ri — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2021

*Dish scrubber* Pic 1- when bought Pic 2- After a week pic.twitter.com/M43LtaCRo3 — नादान परिंदे 🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) February 22, 2021

Es Baal ko kya Naam doon I’m confused #chacha pic.twitter.com/uSBikqGm6M — प्रज्ञा Gupta 🇮🇳 (@Pragya_MP) February 23, 2021

