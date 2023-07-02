Chahat Bajpai appointed as ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Chahat Bajpai.

Adilabad: Chahat Bajpai, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, has been transferred and posted as Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Officer. An order to this effect was issued on Saturday.

The 2019 batch IAS officer, Bajpai was posted as additional collector of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on June 13 in 2022. She was credited with introducing reading camps organized in summer vacations to prevent loss of learning process and improved performance of municipalities and gram panchayats.

