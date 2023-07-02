Festive fervor at Golconda Fort as devotees seek Bonalu blessings

The festival at Golconda commenced on June 22 and since then, Bonams are being offered at the Jagadambika Yellama Thalli Temple.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: The sprawling Golconda Fort wore a festive look and pulsated with ‘dappu’ and ‘teen maar’ beats as scores devotees trooped into the decked-up fort to seek the blessing of the Jagadambika Yellamma Thalli on the occasion of Bonalu.

On Sunday, the fourth Bonam was held at the Jagadambika Yellamma Thalli Temple in fort. Elaborate arrangements were made at the temple so that people do not face hardships which include, police bondobust, medical camps and drinking water.

Women dressed in the traditional finery offered Bonams to the deity and several ‘thottelu’ processions that were taken out from different parts of the city headed towards the fort to join the festivities.

In addition to vermilion, turmeric and incense sticks, prasadam was offered to the deity. Since early hours today, devotees across all age groups started lining up for a darshan of the Mother Goddess at the temple. Pothrajus and artist showcased their talent by dancing to the dappus and teenmar bands, apart from performing rituals related to the Bonalu.

Bonalu festives will continue in the city and celebrated at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam, Secunderabad, on July 9 and Rangam will be held at the temple on July 10. The festivities in the Old City will be held on July 16 culminating with processions jointly organised by temples in the Old City on July 17.