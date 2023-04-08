Challenges for political debates are passe, selfie challenges in vogue now in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu throws selfie challenge to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:19 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: Political mood in Andhra Pradesh has changed after the recent MLC elections. Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu threw a selfie challenge to Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by taking a selfie with TIDCO houses at Venkateswarapuram in Nellore.

Chandrababu Naidu posted his selfie with TIDCO houses on his Twitter handle and said, by tagging YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, “These are thousands of TIDCO houses built for the poor in Nellore by our government. How many houses have you built in these four years? Where are the houses you promised?”. It seems like Chandrababu Naidu is following his son Nara Lokesh’s footsteps by taking selfies and questioning the ruling party.



After attending the TDP zonal meeting at SVGS college, Chandrababu Naidu visited TIDCO houses at Venkateswarapuram. He said that the ruling party has failed to build and hand over TIDCO for the beneficiaries where the TDP government had constructed 4.50 lakh houses in the state.

The former Chief Minister also stated in the zonal meeting that the people of the state should not trust Chief Minister Ys Jagan Mohan Reddy as he is a “Shani” harassing Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the centre also ordered the Andhra Pradesh government to complete TIDCO houses at the earliest as it was postponing its deadlines.

