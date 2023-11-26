Chalmeda assures to change face of Vemulawada

Lakshmi Narasimha Rao participated in Praja Ashirvada Sabha held in Vemulawada temple town on Sunday, wherein the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also participated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Vemulawada BRS candidate Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao

Siricilla: Vemulawada BRS candidate Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao promised to change the face of Vemulawada constituency if he was elected in the election and Chandrashekhar Rao was re-elected as Chief Minister for the third term.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Rao thanked the Chief Minister for allocating Vemulawada ticket to him and promised to try to uphold the faith reposed on him by striving hard for the development of the constituency.

He praised the Chief Minister for developing the state on all fronts. Besides making parched lands into green fields by bringing Godavari water, the face of Telangana has also been changed by introducing various developmental and welfare schemes.

However, Andhra leaders were again trying to deceive the people of Telangana by joining hand with local leaders. While TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu joined hands with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Janasena chief was extending his support to Telangana BJP.

Talking about sitting MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, Narasimha Rao informed that the legislature has taken up various developmental programmes by sanctioning Rs 5,000 crore to the constituency during the last nine and half years.

As part of the modernization of the shrines, additional land was acquired for Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple as well as Baddipochamma temple by spending Rs 279 crore.