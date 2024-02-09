Charge Sheet Filed Against Chandrababu Naidu | Amaravati Inner Ringer Road Case | Andhra Pradesh CID

The accused manipulated the project to benefit companies connected to Naidu's family and educational institutions, falsely claiming a government-to-government MoU between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh.

Published Date - 9 February 2024

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh CID has charged TDP President Chandrababu Naidu and others in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road and Master Plan case for alleged corruption and manipulation.

