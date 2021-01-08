Charred body of woman found at Shamshabad

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The charred body of an unidentified woman was found at a secluded place in Shamshabad on Friday. Police suspect she committed suicide.

The analysis of the footage of surveillance cameras in the surrounding showed that the middle-aged woman had come to the place in an auto-rickshaw on Thursday late night. She got down from the auto alone and walked directly to that place and committed suicide by self-immolation.

“We are trying to establish her identity and identify the auto from which she got down,” officials said. A case was booked by the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police and investigation taken up. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and preserving.

