ChatGPT servers down for two days due to cyberattacks

When users were trying to log in to ChatGPT on Wednesday and Thursday, they saw a message that read, “Something went wrong. If this issue persists please contact us through our help center at help.openai.com (sic).”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: OpenAI’s AI chatbot, ChatGPT, was intermittently down for several users across the world on November 8 and 9, leading to outrage on social media. The company has earlier addressed the issue and said that it is working towards a fix.

In its latest status update, OpenAI, on its website, revealed that a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack had caused ChatGPT to crash for users across the world. “We are dealing with periodic outages due to an abnormal traffic pattern reflective of a DDoS attack. We are continuing work to mitigate this,” the company wrote. It also added that the issue has been resolved and the status of their services has returned to normal.

A Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack is an attempt to overwhelm a website or service with traffic from multiple sources. This can make the website or service unavailable to actual users. These cyber-attacks can be caused by a variety of factors and can mean huge losses for businesses.

Recently, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT has about 100 million weekly active users. It also has announced new updates for ChatGPT and unveiled GPT-4 Turbo, which is said to be the company’s most powerful LLM yet.