Chauhan launches Viswakarma Yojana in Vizag

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 06:47 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan launched the PM Viswakarma Yojana at Sagarmala Conventions, Kailasapuram, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he observed that Visakhapatnam is a hub of employees with the vast infrastructure, organisations, industries like Railways, and Navy turned out to be a rich source of employment for Viswakarmis. The scheme, which is aimed to support traditional artisans and craftspeople by providing skill training, credit support, incentive for digital transaction, toolkit incentive and marketing support, would really achieve its goal in this city, he opined.

Elaborating various schemes and incentives initiated by the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that India has the potential to lead the global market in economy and manufacturing sectors. He appreciated Waltair Division for setting up of One Station One Product (OSOP) Stalls with Etikoppaka toys at Visakhapatnam and the excellent arrangements made for this launch program.

AP Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce, Information Technology, Handlooms and Textiles Gudivada Amarnath, in his address, said that India is heading to lead the global economy by reaching to third position in near future and encouraging traditional crafts of India and providing assistance to artisans was a welcome move by the Prime Minister of India.

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Saurabh Prasad, and others were present.

