Telangana: Dalit BJP leader forced to sit on floor

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:05 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

In a blatant display of discrimination towards dalits, a BJP Councilor from Dalit community Srilatha Anil Kumar was made to sit on the floor even as union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan reportedly interacted with her while sitting on a chair.

The incident occurred at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple premises in AV Nagar under Turkayamjal municipality limits in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday. The union Minister participated in different programmes, including a couple of party meetings in the Ibrahimpatnam Assembly Constituency limits.

As part of the schedule, the union Minister visited the temple and interacted with local leaders on the temple premises. While, the union Minister was reportedly offered a chair, Srilatha Anil Kumar, the BJP Councilor from Dalit community was not offered a chair. All through the interaction, she sat on the floor and none bothered to offer a chair to her. This discrimination continued even at the Core Committee members of Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituency meeting at a private function hall near Bonguluru toll gate.

All the local BJP leaders, especially those from upper castes, were invited for the meeting. As BJP Councilor Srilatha Anil Kumar was about to step into the meeting hall, she was reportedly obstructed and humiliated by a few party workers.

Sharing images of the Ibrahimpatnam Assembly Core Committee members meeting, union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan tweeted “Brainstorming with Core Committee Members of Ibrahimpatnam Assembly in the august presence of Premendra Reddy Garu, State General Secretary and Shyam Sundar Garu, District President Bhongir”. Later, he also had lunch at BJP Councilor Potti Ramulu and shared those images on twitter.

Meanwhile, Dalit organisations are up in arms against the union Minister for making a woman and a Dalit to sit on the floor.

“This incident reflects the BJP’s disrespect, disregard and discrimination towards Dalits. Under the BJP Government’s rule, atrocities against Dalits have increased in the country and the BJP leaders having lunch at Dalit leaders residencies was only a appeasement drama for votes”, said Chairman of the Centre for Dalit Studies, Mallepalli Laxmaiah.

There was not a word mentioned about measures for Dalits empowerment socially, politically and economically in BJP’s manifesto in 2014 and 2019, he pointed out and wanted local BJP leaders from SC and ST communities to introspect.

“BJP MLA Raja Singh was suspended from the party for his comments against a community. Will the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay justify the incident and demand similar punishment for the union Minister” asked Mallepalli Laxmaiah.