Cheated by paramour, woman commits suicide in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: Upset over being cheated by her paramour, a married woman died, allegedly by suicide, in Rajendranagar.

Nagalatha (29), a private employee from Hyderguda in Rajendranagar, was married and had two children. However, she also got involved in an extramarital affair with one Sudheer Kumar, a software employee. Her husband, who learnt about the affair, picked up arguments with her over this and they recently started staying separately.

On Thursday, Nagalatha sent her children to her parents and was later found hanging in her bedroom. She left a suicide note saying she was cheated by Sudheer.

The Rajendranagar police are investigating.