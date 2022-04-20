Telangana: Woman gets husband killed to live with paramour

Published Date - 05:25 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Wanaparthy: Police took into custody a woman and her alleged paramour in connection with the abduction and killing of a mason in Chimanguntapally village here on Wednesday. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman paid Rs 2 lakh to her paramour Navin to organise the murder of her husband Balaswamy, a mason.

It was disclosed that the woman, married to Balaswamy ten years ago has two children, but developed illicit intimacy with Navin sometime ago. Meanwhile, Balaswamy was said to have sold land and got about Rs 30 lakh. The woman, it was alleged, had convinced Balaswamy to go to a temple on village outskirts at midnight for a puja and had alerted her paramour about this. Navin and his three friends who lay in wait, abducted and killed him. They were reported to have taken his body in a car and buried it near Balapur village. Police are making efforts to identify the place where the body was buried and exhume it. Investigations are on.