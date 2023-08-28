Cheating case: Telangana CID arrest couple absconding for 14-yrs

The Telangana CID had filed the charge sheet in the case against several persons including Varma and Padma. Both of them were absconding since 2009

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department on Monday arrested a couple allegedly involved in a cheating case and were absconding for the last 14 years.

The arrested persons Kakarlapudi Krishna Varma (65) and Kakarlapudi Padma (50) are involved in the Kanyaka Parameshwari Cooperative Bank fraud case.

The Telangana CID had filed the charge sheet in the case against several persons including Varma and Padma. Both of them were absconding since 2009.

