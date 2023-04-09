Check out Flipkart offers on air conditioners

Flipkart has opened for great offers on new brand ACs. So if you are looking for the best AC under Rs 40,000, then we have a list.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As the summer season has arrived, Flipkart has opened for great offers on new brand air conditioners. So if you are looking for the best air conditioner under Rs 40,000, then we have a list of them that you can grab with an amazing discount on Flipkart by using your credit card.

Whirlpool Convertible 4 in 1 cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 star

The Whirlpool 1.5 model is available at Rs 34,499, where the customer can avail of a bank offer of up to 10 percent on a Yes Bank credit card.

Blue Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star

You will get the Blue Star convertible 1.5 model for Rs 44,490, which is worth Rs 73,000 after a 39% discount. On the other hand, it has bank offers for only credit cards where you can get 10% off, which is up to Rs 1,500.

Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star

Flipkart is giving up to 41% off on the Samsung convertible 1.5-ton 3-star ac. It is available for Rs 35,499, which is worth Rs 60,990. In addition, by using credit card transactions from Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, and AU Bank, you will get Rs 1,500 off.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC is available for Rs 33,490 on Flipkart with 46% off. The customer will get 10 percent off up to Rs 1,500 by using the Yes Bank credit card.

LG AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star

The LG AI convertible model 1.5 is the best-sealed product on Flipkart. The LG AL 1.5-ton 3-star ac is available with a 44% discount and is worth Rs 37,990. If you have a Yes Bank credit card, then you will get Rs 1,500 for transactions.