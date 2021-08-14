Check out latest vacancies with DEET

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day.
Our Staffing Solutions
Position: Telecaller Executive
Experience: 0 – 2 years
Should have good communication in Telugu
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 per month
Contact: 8074703594
Aakarsh Consultancy
Position: QA QC for a leading Herbal Products Industry
Qualification: Chemistry Graduate
Location: Shadnagar
Experience: 3 years in pharma formulation unit / Food Processing product
CGMP GMP HPLC ISO Experience is Must
Salary: Rs 2.40 lakh p.a
Mail ID: [email protected]
Aakarsh Consultancy
Position: Oracle D2K Developer
Qualification: Any Graduate
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Experience: 2 to 5 years
Salary: Rs 3 to 4.50 lakh p.a
Software/Platform: Oracle 10g Forms and Reports, Oracle 10g
Mail ID: [email protected]
Vprove Manpower Solutions
Position: Delivery Boys & Girls
Salary: Rs 13,000 – Rs 18,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Job Type: PartTime / Full Time
Need Aadhar, LLR and Driving License
Contact: 7569422306
Sapphire Foods India
Position: Team Leaders and Riders
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Malkajgiri, Inorbit
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 13,000 per month
Experience: Freshers
Contact: 9676800388
Aditya Birla Capital
Position: Customer Support
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: 0 – 2 years
Contact: 9581749777
Startoonlabs
Position: Sales Executive – Medical
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy or any other science
Experience: 1 – 2 years as medical representative (Male candidates only)
Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 20,000 per month (travel allowance extra)
The candidate for this position should be from a medical-field sales background.
Contact Mail Id: [email protected]
Royal Nirman Infrastructure
Position: Sales Executive (Male)
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: 2 – 4 years
Contact: 8886645750
SoftForceApps
Position: Sr Node JS Developer
Experience: 4+ years
Skills: Java Script, Angular Js, Node js, Type Script, Mongo DB, MySQL,
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: As per company norms
Contact: 8555071876
SoftForceApps
Position: PHP Developer
Experience: 3+ years
Skills: CORE PHP, Joomla, Drupal, Word Press, My SQL, Ajax, Magento
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: As per company norms
Contact: 8555071876
Varun Motors
Position: Sales Executive
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Experience in Automobile Industry
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Contact mail ID: [email protected]
Avonflex Pvt Ltd
Position: Marketing – Assistant Manager
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 2 – 4 years in Manufacturing or Banking industry
Salary: Rs 25,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7660001837
KETO Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Service Technicians
Qualification: ITI Mechanical/Electrical
Location: Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: Minimum 1 year experience in automobile servicing with good electrical knowledge
Contact: 9963091888
Vestro Solvents Pvt Ltd
Position: Chemical Marketing Executive
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: minimum 5 years
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Only relevant candidates mail your resume to [email protected]
Just Dial
Position: Telesales
Qualification: Inter and above
Experience: 1 – 4 years
Salary: Based on Experience
Location: Telangana & AP
Contact: 9666804908
Byju’s (Think & Learn Pvt Ltd)
Position: Business Development Trainee
Experience: 0 – 3 years
Salary: Rs 3 lakh Fixed + 2 lakh Variable
After training it will be Rs 5 lakh fixed + 3 lakh variable + 2 lakh DS allowance
Age Limit: Up to 26 years
Location: All over India
Qualification: Any Degree
Contact: [email protected]
Bharat Hyundai
Position: HR Executive (Male)
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 0 – 6 months
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997790790
Sagar Cements
Job Title: Trainee Software Engineer
Qualification: BE/BTech/BCA/MCA 2019/2020 (pass outs only)
Experience: 0 – 1 year
Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Candidates who are trained on .Net/PHP/Java will be preferred.
Salary: As per company norms
Mail ID: [email protected]
