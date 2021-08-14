Check out latest vacancies with DEET

By | Published: 12:07 am 7:09 pm

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day.

Workruit & DEET have more than 4,65,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Now that you are ready to apply for a job, do you have your resume ready?

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Instant Resume” is the key.

With Workruit Instant Resume you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes.

All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume.

It is that easy. Download Workruit Instant Resume app using this link: bit.ly/simplyresume

Our Staffing Solutions

Position: Telecaller Executive

Experience: 0 – 2 years

Should have good communication in Telugu

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 per month

Contact: 8074703594

Aakarsh Consultancy

Position: QA QC for a leading Herbal Products Industry

Qualification: Chemistry Graduate

Location: Shadnagar

Experience: 3 years in pharma formulation unit / Food Processing product

CGMP GMP HPLC ISO Experience is Must

Salary: Rs 2.40 lakh p.a

Mail ID: [email protected]

Aakarsh Consultancy

Position: Oracle D2K Developer

Qualification: Any Graduate

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Experience: 2 to 5 years

Salary: Rs 3 to 4.50 lakh p.a

Software/Platform: Oracle 10g Forms and Reports, Oracle 10g

Mail ID: [email protected]

Vprove Manpower Solutions

Position: Delivery Boys & Girls

Salary: Rs 13,000 – Rs 18,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Job Type: PartTime / Full Time

Need Aadhar, LLR and Driving License

Contact: 7569422306

Sapphire Foods India

Position: Team Leaders and Riders

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Malkajgiri, Inorbit

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 13,000 per month

Experience: Freshers

Contact: 9676800388

Aditya Birla Capital

Position: Customer Support

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: 0 – 2 years

Contact: 9581749777

Startoonlabs

Position: Sales Executive – Medical

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy or any other science

Experience: 1 – 2 years as medical representative (Male candidates only)

Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 20,000 per month (travel allowance extra)

The candidate for this position should be from a medical-field sales background.

Contact Mail Id: [email protected]

Royal Nirman Infrastructure

Position: Sales Executive (Male)

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: 2 – 4 years

Contact: 8886645750

SoftForceApps

Position: Sr Node JS Developer

Experience: 4+ years

Skills: Java Script, Angular Js, Node js, Type Script, Mongo DB, MySQL,

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: As per company norms

Contact: 8555071876

SoftForceApps

Position: PHP Developer

Experience: 3+ years

Skills: CORE PHP, Joomla, Drupal, Word Press, My SQL, Ajax, Magento

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: As per company norms

Contact: 8555071876

Varun Motors

Position: Sales Executive

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Experience in Automobile Industry

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Contact mail ID: [email protected]

Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing – Assistant Manager

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 2 – 4 years in Manufacturing or Banking industry

Salary: Rs 25,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7660001837

KETO Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Service Technicians

Qualification: ITI Mechanical/Electrical

Location: Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: Minimum 1 year experience in automobile servicing with good electrical knowledge

Contact: 9963091888

Vestro Solvents Pvt Ltd

Position: Chemical Marketing Executive

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: minimum 5 years

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Only relevant candidates mail your resume to [email protected]

Just Dial

Position: Telesales

Qualification: Inter and above

Experience: 1 – 4 years

Salary: Based on Experience

Location: Telangana & AP

Contact: 9666804908

Byju’s (Think & Learn Pvt Ltd)

Position: Business Development Trainee

Experience: 0 – 3 years

Salary: Rs 3 lakh Fixed + 2 lakh Variable

After training it will be Rs 5 lakh fixed + 3 lakh variable + 2 lakh DS allowance

Age Limit: Up to 26 years

Location: All over India

Qualification: Any Degree

Contact: [email protected]

Bharat Hyundai

Position: HR Executive (Male)

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 0 – 6 months

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997790790

Sagar Cements

Job Title: Trainee Software Engineer

Qualification: BE/BTech/BCA/MCA 2019/2020 (pass outs only)

Experience: 0 – 1 year

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Candidates who are trained on .Net/PHP/Java will be preferred.

Salary: As per company norms

Mail ID: [email protected]

For any queries (or) details contact us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com