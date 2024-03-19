Check-out: Secret Ramzan walks in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 March 2024, 04:15 PM

Hyderabad: ‘The Deccan Archives’ in collaboration with ‘The Hyderabad Walking Company’ is hosting a series of Ramzan walks through the vibrant streets of the city. Called “The Secret Ramzan Walks”, these experiences offer participants a journey through bustling markets and hidden alleys, where they can uncover the culinary delights and cultural richness that thrive during this auspicious time.

The locations of the stops remain a secret until the last moment, adding an element of anticipation and surprise to the adventure. From well-known hotels to secret restaurants, participants will have the chance to explore a variety of venues, allowing them to relish the spirit of Ramadan festivities in Hyderabad.

Starting from March 15, the walks have already covered areas like Nampally and Charminar, and they will continue until April 7, running from 9 pm to 11:30 pm. Registrations are available at Rs 1599 for adults and Rs 1499 for students. For further information and registration, check-out https://www.thedeccanarchive.com/events.