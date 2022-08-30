Check people’s WhatsApp status without letting them know

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:20 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

But if you don't want to appear on the list of status views, here is how you can do that.

Hyderabad: Akin to social media platforms Instagram and Facebook, the instant messaging app WhatsApp has a feature of uploading stories for 24 hours. When you check someone’s WhatsApp status they get to know that you have seen their status.

But if you don’t want to appear on the list of status views, here is how you can do that.

Turn off read receipts

Apart from working for chats, the read receipts feature can also be used as a way of checking someone’s status without letting them know. Go to settings > account > privacy > and then toggle ‘read receipts.’ It also means that you won’t be able to see whosoever has checked your WhatsApp status.

Turn off mobile data/ Wi-Fi

You can even simply turn off your mobile data or disconnect it from Wi-Fi. When your device is in offline mode then you can check the contact’s status without letting them know. However, for this, the automatic media download feature must be enabled.

Switch to incognito mode

When using WhatsApp for desktop, switch to incognito mode and see the contact’s status. This will not let them know that you have seen their status. All you have to do is just access the WhatsApp web in incognito mode.

WhatsApp files

The WhatsApp files are saved in a hidden folder on your device. You can view the contact’s WhatsApp status without letting them know.

Open File Manager > Internal Storage > WhatsApp > Media. Then open the folder named ‘Statuses.’ In this folder, you can see images or videos shared by contacts on WhatsApp. As you are not opening status directly from WhatsApp, another person will not know that you have seen their status.