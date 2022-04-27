Chennai: Fire at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:41 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Chennai: A fire broke out in a part of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on Wednesday morning following which patients were evacuated to safety, said officials.

According to hospital officials, 33 patients were shifted from the fire-affected wards.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who reached the hospital, told reporters: “The patients have been shifted to other wards safely. No one has been injured. The fire seems to be due to electricity leakage.”

State Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the fire tenders have been deployed to put out the blaze.

The hospital officials said oxygen cylinders too have been removed as a safety precaution.