Chennur lad secures job at ISRO

Mothe Shravan got admission in IIT-Madras after excelling in JEE-Mains and Advanced three years back

By | Published: 11:11 pm 10:15 pm

Mancherial: Mothe Shravan brought recognition to Chennur town when he was selected by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during a campus placement drive held in Indian Institute Technologies (IIT)-Madras, results of which were declared on Wednesday. He took part in the drive on Monday.

“Shravan excelled in tests and interview conducted as part of the selection procedure by the national space agency. He was offered the post of a junior scientist or engineer. He is currently studying B Tech electrical engineering final year at the premier institute. He will join the ISRO once he completes his course,” his father Mohan told ‘Telangana Today.’

Incidentally, Shravan is the second engineering graduate of Chennur to have achieved a placement with ISRO. Chagam Anil from the town had landed a job with ISRO in the past. “We are proud to be his parents. Shravan has been showing brilliant performance in academics. He brought recognition to the town by becoming a scientist of the reputed space organisation,” Mohan said.

Shravan got admission in IIT-Madras after excelling in JEE-Mains and Advanced three years back. He studied Intermediate at a private college in Hyderabad. He did his schooling at Chinna Munsi High School. He bagged awards for making science models during district and State-level science competitions.

Teachers and schoolmates congratulated him for landing a job with ISRO. While his father is a government teacher, his mother is a homemaker.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .