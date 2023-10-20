Cheruku Sudhakar quits Congress

In an open letter to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, the TPCC senior vice president said he was hurt by Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s behaviour towards BCs in the party and personally abusing him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: The exodus of Congress leaders continues. After a few District Congress Committee presidents, now State Congress BC wing leaders are quitting the party, citing lack of recognition to BC leaders and priority being accorded to upper caste leaders. On Friday, Cheruku Sudhakar, who had merged his Telangana Inti Party with the Congress last year, quit the Congress. He served as TPCC senior vice president and OBC wing leader.

During the “unemployed meeting” held at Nalgonda recently, a section of leaders were denied permission to get onto the stage. This apart, it was very clear as to how Madhu Yaskhi Goud, a BC leader was being treated by the party and how Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, an upper caste leader was being favoured, he said.

“We served the party without aspiring for any posts or positions but we will not compromise our self-respect. I appeal to the high command to give due recognition to BCs and marginalized sections in the party”, Cheruku Sudhakar said.