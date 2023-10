Chhattisgarh Deputy CM About First Phase Elections

TS Singh Deo noted the challenges for the Congress in preparing, nominating candidates, participating in cultural festivities, and engaging with the public.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo expressed concerns about the Election Commission’s limited time frame for the first phase of assembly elections on November 7.

