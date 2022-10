Chhattisgarh: Maoists abduct, kill journalist’s kin on suspicion of being police informer

By PTI Published: Updated On - 10:06 AM, Thu - 27 October 22

Bijapur: Maoists abducted and killed the brother of a journalist on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh‘s Bijapur district, a senior police official said.

The victim, Basant Jhadi, was abducted by Maoists on Friday and killed on Monday after they held a ‘jan adalat’ (people’s court or kangaroo court) in Kotapalli village on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said on Wednesday.

Jhadi, who was the brother of a local journalist, was killed on suspicion of being a police informer, he said.

“As per the information received so far, the victim’s relatives have performed his last rites, but they are yet to lodge a police complaint,” the official said.

Maoists often hold ‘jan adalat’ where persons suspected to be loyal to the state are killed in full public view.

In the past also, there have been a number of incidents of Maoists killing people on the suspicion of being police informers in south Bastar region, which comprises Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts.