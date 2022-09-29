Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh demand for third party study on impact of Polavaram project

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday insisted for a third party study on the impact of the Polavaram project on the villages abutting the backwaters. Along with Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh also demanded for decreasing the height of the Polavaram project to reduce submergence.

During a meeting of irrigation officials from Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh organised by the Jal Shakti Ministry in New Delhi, Special Chief Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar argued that the Andhra Pradesh government made numerous changes to the Polavaram project during construction, which in turn increased the threat to villages abutting the project backwaters. He demanded urgent measures to reduce the submergence threat posed to these villages which is beyond previous estimations.

Rajat Kumar attributed the inundation and damage caused due to recent floods in Godavari River near Bhadrachalam to the increased height of the Polavaram project. As against 28 lakh cusecs flood in 1986, the water levels in the river reached only 61 metres. However, the water level reached 71.5 metres during the rains this monsoon season despite flood levels remaining at 24 lakh cusecs. He alleged that the estimations submitted by Andhra Pradesh to the Centre was full of flaws and needed to be revisited in the wake of increased height of the project.

Echoing similar views, Odisha and Chhattisgarh officials too insisted for reducing the height of the Polavaram project under any circumstances and also undertake preventive measures to avoid submergence of more villages due to the backwaters. Further discussions on the issue will be resumed at a meeting to be held by the Ministry on October 7.