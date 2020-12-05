Chhetri’s penalty strike gives Bengaluru FC first win

A 56th-minute penalty strike from Sunil Chhetri was the difference between the two teams as Chennaiyin suffered their first loss of the season

Bambolim: Bengaluru FC registered their first win of the season, notching up a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match here on Friday.

A 56th-minute penalty strike from Sunil Chhetri was the difference between the two teams as Chennaiyin suffered their first loss of the season. Chennaiyin made just one change to the eleven that drew with Kerala Blasters as Jerry Lalrinzuala replaced Chhuantea.

The match was off to a physical start with Anirudh Thapa left limping in the fifth minute after a clash of heels with Ashique Kuruniyan, who picked up a yellow card two minutes later for a rough tackle on Deepak Tangri. Then came a big blow for Chennaiyin.

Thapa had initially continued after his clash with Kuruniyan, but by the 16th minute, he went off the pitch with Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo replacing him with Edwin Vanspaul.

