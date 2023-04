Chidvilash Sai clinches Telangana State open Chess title

Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Top seed Chidvilash Sai Surapaneni won Mount Banyan Telangana State Open Chess Tournament organised by Kings Chess Academy, at Mount Banyan Global School, Ameerpet on Tuesday.

Chidvilash scored six points from as many rounds and tied for the top spot with Karthik Sai. However, Chidvilash took the top honours with better tie-break score.

Final Placings: 1. S Chidvilash Sai (6), 2. Ch Karthik Sai (6), 3. Turka Raju (5), 4. O Kushal (5), 5. Y Murali Mohan (5);

Children Special Prizes: U-7: Boys: 1. S Harshith Reddy, 2. L Devaansh and 3. Shreyan Thipparthi; Girls: 1. K Kavya Nirvana, 2. V Samiskha and 3. P Daksha; U-9: Boys: 1. M Lalith Srihaas, 2. Dharmik Virat and 3. S Arjun Krishnan; Girls: 1. K Vidya Padmini, 2. Anahitha Chilumula and 3. P Sudeepa Reddy; U-11: Boys: 1. Sripad Rednam, 2. Vardaan Mohanty and 3. Neerav Vaddi; Girls: 1. Sri Darhsini T, 2. K Deepthi and 3. G Keerthi; U-13: Boys: 1. Saksham Hisaria, 2. S Vidhun and 3. Mishra Shivansh; Girls: 1. K Vaishnavi, 2. T Kundana and 3. V Bhavika; U-15: Boys: 1. Arnav Pradhan, 2. Y Vihaan and 3. K Aditya; Girls: 1. D Nigamaa Sree, 2. Akshara Nandi and 3. Jaayanthi Krishna Shreya.

